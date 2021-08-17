Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

Eminem will guest star on rapper 50 Cent's show as White Boy Rick.

50 Cent said he couldn't do a show based in Detroit without inviting "the legend Eminem."

Eminem released two surprise music albums in the last two years. The Detroit rapper dropped "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B" months after releasing "Music To Be Murdered By" .



Taking to Instagram , the 50 Cent wrote, 'Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend Eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shi* is out of here.





