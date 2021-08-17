Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Detroit legend Eminem to star on 50 Cents show

Eminem will guest star on rapper 50 Cent's show as White Boy Rick.

50 Cent said he couldn't do a show based in Detroit without inviting "the legend Eminem."

Eminem released two surprise music albums in the last two years. The Detroit rapper dropped "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B" months after releasing "Music To Be Murdered By" .

Taking to Instagram , the 50 Cent wrote, 'Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend Eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this shi* is out of here.

