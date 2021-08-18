 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after being unfollowed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after being unfollowed

Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, saying he’s 'grateful' for the 'incredible life' he had with his ex ladylove.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” the former Yankee slugger told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday.

Rodriguez' statement comes day after Lopez unfollowed him from Instagram account to move on. 

The former baseball player added that he and his daughters — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 — now have the “opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

“I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing, he also told the outlet.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez, who has been snuggling up to Ben Affleck since their split, scrubbed all traces of Rodriguez from her Instagram over the weekend.

More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry receives a blow from MMA fighter Cat Zingano

Halle Berry receives a blow from MMA fighter Cat Zingano
Amber Heard in trouble as Johnny Depp allowed libel suit against her in US

Amber Heard in trouble as Johnny Depp allowed libel suit against her in US
Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF

Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF
Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show
Kourtney Kardashian's love helps Travis Barker overcome his fear

Kourtney Kardashian's love helps Travis Barker overcome his fear
Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan's statement sounds phoney

Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan's statement sounds phoney

Scarlett Johansson is expecting, confirms husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is expecting, confirms husband Colin Jost
Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's win in style, wears his gold medal on romantic date

Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's win in style, wears his gold medal on romantic date
Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West

Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West
Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis
We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia

We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia

Latest

view all