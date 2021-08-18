Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after being unfollowed

Alex Rodriguez has broken his silence on his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, saying he’s 'grateful' for the 'incredible life' he had with his ex ladylove.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” the former Yankee slugger told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday.

Rodriguez' statement comes day after Lopez unfollowed him from Instagram account to move on.

The former baseball player added that he and his daughters — Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 — now have the “opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

“I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing, he also told the outlet.



On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez, who has been snuggling up to Ben Affleck since their split, scrubbed all traces of Rodriguez from her Instagram over the weekend.