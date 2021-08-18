 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Kylie Jenner announces to launch 'Kylie Swim' beachwear

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner announces to launch Kylie Swim beachwear

It seems that a successful make-up line, skincare line and billionaire status is not enough for Kylie Jenner as she is the works of launching another business.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took note of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s respective apparel businesses, Skims and Good American, to branch out to her own clothing wear, specifically beachwear, called Kylie Swim.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a glimpse of the products while she herself donned a pink and yellow monokini.

She captioned the post "working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share."

The collection seems to be bold as its swimming costumes, cover-ups and bikinis are being shared in exciting sunset and neon hues with dramatic cutouts.

It appears that the business mogul requested trademarks for Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner in May 2021. 

