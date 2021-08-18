Why Queen was disapproving of Kate Middleton before Prince William marriage

Prior to Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William in 2011, the Queen was concerned about one habit of the Duchess of Sussex’s.

The Queen was said to be disapproval of Kate’s habit to display her wealth which would be apparent during expensive trips with her family which included multiple visits on the Caribbean Island of Mustique.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl discusses the topic in her 2010 book William and Harry and said that the Queen found her "frivolous displays of wealth" to be "unpalatable".

"If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique," she wrote.

"Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret.

"While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.

"It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.

"Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen."