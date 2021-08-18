Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’

Experts recently highlighted the impact Kate Middleton’s admission of mom guilt has had on experts across the globe.

Giovanna Fletcher. Ms. Fletcher spoke on her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The royal “There's definitely that thing that as a parent where you're constantly trying to soak up new knowledge that's going to help you in some way.

“And I felt that was really apparent with her. And not only for her and her family but that desire to share that with other people to try and lighten the load, to have that community feel where people don't feel like they're on their own. I think that was fascinating to hear.

"And obviously for everyone, it's that whole mum guilt thing where your kids say, 'Do you have to go to work today? Can't you be here with me?' So knowing that she has that too made me feel less alone about leaving my two-year-old who always wants me at home.”

