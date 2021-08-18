Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Experts suggest the true toll of losing Prince Philip on Queen Elizabeth will be known soon.

This claim has been brought forward by a Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and during his appearance on the Pod Save the Queen he claimed, “If he had been stuck out in Sandringham, and hadn’t seen the Queen for so long, there may have been a different feeling.”



“Lots of people had seen him over the last year. The Queen, I don’t think, will really find the true toll on her and the rest of the family for quite some time. “

“Not only has the Queen lost her husband of 73 years, she’s spent an awful lot of time with him over the past 12 or 13 months.” (sic)