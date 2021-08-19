 
Watch: Shahid Afridi's wife arranges 'lovely welcome' for husband

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi celebrates his return home after winning KPL 2021. Photo: Shahid Afridi Instagram account
Former captain Shahid Afridi received a warm welcome from his wife, after he returned home from a successful stint at the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021. 

The former Pakistan skipper led his side, the Rawalakot Hawks, to their sole KPL title a few days ago. 

Unknown to the cricketer, his wife had made arrangements for a lovely surprise for his return. In a video Shahid Afridi posted on Instagram, the cricketer can be seen celebrating his return home with his kids at the lawn outside his house, decorated with hundreds of rose petals.

Afridi can be seen standing beside his daughers, the youngest one in his arms, happy over the surprise his wife arranged for him. A table laden with decoration can also be seen in front of the cricketer. 

"Feels great to be back home. Thanks begum for the lovely welcome," he wrote. 

Rawalakot Hawks defeat Muzaffarabad Tigers by 7 runs to clinch KPL 2021

The Rawalakot Hawks on Tuesday defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the final of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The Muzaffarabad Tigers were able to score 162 runs in 20 overs against the fall of seven wickets, after being given a 170-run target.

The Tigers' Zeeshan Ashraf had remained prominent in his side's efforts, scoring 46 runs off 26 balls.

Zeeshan Ashraf was followed by Muhammad Hafeez (29), Muhammad Waseem Jr. (22), and Sohail Tanveer (21).

The Hawks' bowlers Asif Afridi and Hussain Talat gave a stellar performance with each bagging 3 wickets each. Skipper Shahid Afridi also sent two players back to the pavilion.

In the first innings, the Hawks' Kashif Ali remained prominent as he scored a half-century with 54 runs.

Kashif Ali was followed by Bismillah Khan (30), Sahibzada Farhan (28), and Umar Amin (23).

At the bowler's end, the Tigers' Muhammad Hafeez and Usama Mir had managed to grab two wickets each.

