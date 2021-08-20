 
Friday Aug 20 2021
Alex Rodriguez poses next to lavish gift he once gave to ex Jennifer Lopez

Friday Aug 20, 2021

As Alex Rodriguez is carrying a positive spirit ahead of his breakup from Jennifer Lopez he is still keeping things from the past.

The former baseball star took to Instagram to share a photo of him posing with his fleet of enviably gorgeous cars which also includes the 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche that he had gifted to his ex-fiancée two years ago on her 50th birthday.

The vehicle, which retails for $146,420, was customized to fit to the Hustlers’ star’s taste as it came with a JLo license plate and matching car mats.

The car does not seem to evoke bad memories as he leaned against the beautiful car and flashed a smile as he looked dashing in a tan suit and olive green tie.

"I'm super down to earth," he captioned the photo.

Take a look:



