Friday Aug 20 2021
Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markle's biography says 'no attack against Queen' in the book

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Co-author of Harry and Meghan Markles biography says no attack against Queen in the book

Omid Scobie, the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography Finding Freedom has said that there's no attack against the Queen Elizabeth anywhere in the book.

He was commenting on the updated version of the book which has drawn criticism and elicited a respond from the lawyer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London.

In a letter issued by their lawyer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied that they ‘reignited a rift withe Queen Elizabeth after it was claimed the couple are unhappy with the Palace’s reaction to their claims of racism.

In the letter issued by Schillings, the couple distanced themselves from an updated version of the biography "Finding Freedom".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called biography as an ‘unauthorised’ book written on the basis of ‘anonymous sources’.

Their lawyer in London said, "It is false and defamatory to claim our clients have “reignited a rift ” with Her Majesty The Queen or to suggest or imply that our clients have made any statements to that effect."

Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter, "Back at this rodeo and, predictably, words are being twisted again."

He added, "The comments made by a SOURCE (a detail some outlets have purposefully ignored) were about a lack of ownership from the royal institution as a whole. There is no “attack” against the Queen anywhere in the book.

