Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of causing ‘absolute rot’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for making royal decisions that are an ‘absolute rot’.

This claim has been made by Ann Widdecombe and during her interview with talkRADIO she was quoted saying, “No, that is absolute rot. If anything it goes entirely the other way. I do not think it is racist.”

“On the Meghan and Harry interview, can you imagine a court case where the jury only heard the prosecution in which there was no cross-examination and the jury was then invited to convict? This is what has happened with this interview.”

Even the host echoed Ms. Widdecombe’s opinion and added, “It’s true. It seems that we have just got to believe Harry, there’s no choice.”