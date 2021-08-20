Prince Charles ‘in the line of fire’ for Prince Harry’s mistakes

Prince Charles is reportedly struggling within the line of fire due to the mistakes Prince Harry has made.



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert and commentator Ingrid Seward and during her interview with Newsweek she was quoted saying, “It is quite possible they are not even going to be involved very much.”

“When they're growing up their grandfather will be on the throne for a bit and he's talked about this slimmed-down monarchy.”

“I think they will have to be given more freedom. Harry just did what he wanted basically. So did William up to a point. But I think that Charlotte and Louis will have a very much less royal existence.”