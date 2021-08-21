Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child: report

 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Makeup Mogul Kylie Jenner is expecting second baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, according to multiple media outlets.

Kylie and Travis - who already share a three-year-old daughter named Stormi - are expecting their second child, according to reports. While, their representatives have not yet commented on the reports.

Earlier on Friday, Kylie's father Caitlyn Jenner caused a frenzy online when she confirmed to TMZ that one of her children is set to be a parent again, noting that her 19th grandchild is "in the oven".

However, editors at Page Six later reported that Caitlyn was actually referring to her son Burt Jenner and his partner Valerie Pitalo.

Kylie Jenner has often shared her desire to have more children as once she said. "I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have time for that to happen. You can't, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times."

