Saturday Aug 21 2021
Matthew McConaughey reflects on his ‘bizarre’ audition for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Matthew McConaughey said that he was initially supposed to have a small role in the 1997-released film
Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is reflecting on his past film Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, and how he landed the key role in the project.

While speaking in a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the Interstellar star said that he was initially supposed to have a small role in the 1997-released film.

However, upon hearing that director Kim Henkel was looking for an actor to play Vilmer, McConaughey requested if he could audition for the part.

"I said, 'I should try out for that role,'" he said, after which the office secretary agreed to read the scene with him for his audition.

"I ran to the kitchen that was in this house where the office was, grabbed a big tablespoon out of the drawer, came back in, and just pinned her in a corner and acted like it was a weapon and did it until she, like, cried,” he said.

"Kim was like, 'That was good,' and then the girl was like, 'Yeah, that was really good. You really scared me.'"

McConaughey earned the part then and there, making it one of his most bizarre roles he ever played.

