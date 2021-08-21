 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role

Salma Hayek shares why she initially turned down ‘Eternals’ role

Famed actor Salma Hayek is gearing up for her Marvel debut with the forthcoming release of the film Eternals

While in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the role, the 54-year-old said she had initially decided against taking up the project owing to concerns regarding the type of role the studio was in search of.

"I said, 'Forget it.’ I said, 'God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.' I'm used to being [told] I'm going to be the extra or the old prostitute,” she said, adding: “And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, 'Okay! Let's have the meeting!'"

The actor soon was told that she was personally chosen by Academy Award-winning director Zhao to essay the avatar of Ajax—one of the key roles in the film.

Following the release of the final trailer earlier this week, Hayek turned to Instagram and wrote: "I felt butterflies in my stomach just getting a glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s elegant work. I’m immensely grateful to be a part of it. In case you are wondering, it’s me on the horse.”



