Saturday Aug 21 2021
Angelina Jolie asks people to join her in 'protecting those who can't protect themselves'

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Hollywood super star Angelina Jolie on Friday joined Instagram and has amassed more than five million followers on the photo and video sharing app .

The actress dedicated her first post to the people of Afghanistan as she shared a letter from an Afghan girl.

Angelina Jolie on Saturday posted multiple pictures to highlight the miseries of refugees as she invited her fans to join her in staying informed, showing support for those fighting for their human rights and protecting those who can't protect themselves.

She wrote, "I started working with displaced people because I believe passionately in human rights. Not out of charity, but out of a deep respect for them and their families, and all they continue to overcome, despite so much persecution, inequality and injustice."

The actress continued, "Today, 1% of the world’s population - 82.4 million people - is displaced. That’s nearly twice as many as a decade before. Some crises, like the war in Afghanistan, have lasted for decades. Others, like the conflict in Ethiopia, are more recent."

Angelina Jolie added, 'They all have in common the violence and denial of rights that leave innocent families with no choice but to flee."

"At which point will we be concerned enough to address the environmental devastation, conflict and human rights abuses that fuel these crises?"

