Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship ‘still pretty difficult’: report

Royal experts worry Prince Harry and Prince William still face a steep hill on their way back to rebuilding their relationship.

This claim has been made by Nick Bullen, the co-founder, and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV.

During his interview with Fox News, he was quoted admitting, “I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon.”

“Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them. Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family.”

“That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year.”