Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Ranveer Singh is taking his favorite ladies out for a special lunch.

On Sunday, the actor was spotted hand-in-hand with wife Deepika Padukon and mother Anju Bhavnani walking towards a restaurant in Mumbai.

According to sources, the trio headed out to celebrate Anju's birthday with an intimate lunch date.

For their day out, Ranveer Singh wore a white t-shirt with a denim jacket and paired his look with ripped jeans.

Deepika on the other hand donned a red shirt with black pants and heels. Birthday girl Anju kept her look simple with a silk outfit.

