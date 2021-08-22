Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s most latest outing involved their family going to the theatre to see Hamilton.

The pair stepped out with the Argo star’s children Violet and Seraphina as well as the On the Floor hit-maker’s twins Max and Emme.

Missing from the group was Ben’s son Samuel but in his place came the actor’s mother Chris.

For the outing the couple looked dashing as Ben opted for a navy blazer, khakis and brown boots while JLo did not fail impress as she slayed in a floral-print maxi dress, green blazer with gold details and sky-high peep-toe pumps.

Even as they were surrounded by family they did not shy away from showing their love as, according to a TMZ report, they shared a kiss through their masks.

The outlet also reported that he kept his arms draped around the star when they were leaving the venue.

Take a look:











