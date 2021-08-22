 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s most latest outing involved their family going to the theatre to see Hamilton.

The pair stepped out with the Argo star’s children Violet and Seraphina as well as the On the Floor hit-maker’s twins Max and Emme.

Missing from the group was Ben’s son Samuel but in his place came the actor’s mother Chris.

For the outing the couple looked dashing as Ben opted for a navy blazer, khakis and brown boots while JLo did not fail impress as she slayed in a floral-print maxi dress, green blazer with gold details and sky-high peep-toe pumps.

Even as they were surrounded by family they did not shy away from showing their love as, according to a TMZ report, they shared a kiss through their masks.

The outlet also reported that he kept his arms draped around the star when they were leaving the venue.

Take a look:

 
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids


Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women
Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene

Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene
Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Britney Spears reunited with sick dogs which dog sitter took to care for

Britney Spears reunited with sick dogs which dog sitter took to care for
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi 'excited' to become big sister

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi 'excited' to become big sister
Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship healing but resolution out of sight

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship healing but resolution out of sight

Kate Hudson says her ‘personal traumas’ helped prepare her for the future

Kate Hudson says her ‘personal traumas’ helped prepare her for the future
Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Latest

view all