 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry no longer holds ‘alpha male status’: ‘That belongs to Meghan Markle'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Prince Harry no longer holds ‘alpha male status’: ‘That belongs to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry no longer holds ‘alpha male status’: ‘That belongs to Meghan Markle'

Experts recently called out Prince Harry to ‘losing his status as the alpha male, leaving Meghan Markle as the only one to ‘wear the trousers’ in the family.

This claim has been made by broadcaster Danny Kelly and during his interview with GB News he was quoted saying, “I don't dislike him, I don't like him but with Harry, I'm slightly disappointed because she (Meghan) definitely wears the trousers in the relationship.”

He also claimed, “He's not an alpha male, he used to be an alpha male, he no longer is... jumping out of helicopters with machine guns.”

“Now he's in the background waving through a window while Meghan does this two-minute video which was self-publicity by the way because the book she's trying to sell was being used to prop up the camera.”

Before concluding Mr. Kelly added, “I don't think that people are disliking of her for anything but I think they've gone totally woke.”

More From Entertainment:

Lady Louise Windsor is ‘another daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth

Lady Louise Windsor is ‘another daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth
Kris Jenner gave 'strongest' reaction to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy

Kris Jenner gave 'strongest' reaction to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy
Queen Elizabeth facing ‘far bigger' Prince Andrew crisis than Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth facing ‘far bigger' Prince Andrew crisis than Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew ‘should be fearing shame’ over Maxwell deal: report

Prince Andrew ‘should be fearing shame’ over Maxwell deal: report
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck go for family outing with their kids
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lauded for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghan women
Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene

Lizzo talks about skipping deodrants for personal hygiene
Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Dua Lipa celebrates her 26th birthday

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating

Amber Rose vents about loving a 'narcissist' after boyfriend admits to cheating
Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship ‘still pretty difficult’: report

Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship ‘still pretty difficult’: report
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey looks dashing in new photos
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Latest

view all