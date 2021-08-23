 
Monday Aug 23 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic post about 'love', 'happiness'

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Aug 23, 2021

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic note about ‘love and happiness’ to hint at reunion with her estranged husband Kanye West months after filing for divorce.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a story where she hinted at the reunion.

Kardashian, who filed divorce from Kanye in February 2021, shared a cryptic post about love and happiness leaving fans speculating about their reunion.

She wrote “Time is too valuable to be wasted on anything less than love, good vides, and happiness.”

Earlier, Kim, 40 and 44-year-old Kanye were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Friday, August 20.

Kardashian and Kanye West got married seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021.

The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

