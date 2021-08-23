 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' collects $125 million in online revenue

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Johansson's suit argued that the dual release strategy of 'Black Widow' had reduced her compensation

Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film 'Black Widow', three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson.

The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theatres.

The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson`s request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York.

Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

Disney had said there was "no merit" to the lawsuit, adding that online release of the film "significantly enhanced her (Johansson`s) ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”

The outcome of the suit could have wider ramifications in the entertainment industry as media companies try to build their streaming services by offering premium programming to attract subscribers. 

