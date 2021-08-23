‘The Crown’ 5: New photos show Johnny Lee Miller and Dominic West in character

Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller were spotted in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major

Filming for the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown is in full swing as new photos have been emerging from the sets of the show.

After Elizabeth Debicki was spotted rocking the avatar of Princess Diana for the new season, the latest photos that have gotten leaked sow Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major respectively.

The two were seen stepping out on the Herefordshire set for the fifth season of the regal show where a ballroom scene was being filmed at Balmoral Castle.

Miller was a spitting image of former British prime minister Sir John Major as he wore a grey wig and spectacles.

The next season of the show will be released in 2022 and will throw light on the major events of the British royal family in the 1990s.