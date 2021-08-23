 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Beyoncé, JAY-Z's 'modern love story' put on display in Tiffany & Co. campaign

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Hollywood couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z certainly withstood the test of time as they continue to remain one of the most ideal couple to date.

The former Destiny’s Child lead singer met her then future husband when she was just 18 and years later and three ids later they are still just as in love as the day they met.

Their love was put on full display during a Tiffany & Co. campaign which is set to launch globally on September 2. 

The photos were shared exclusively with People which featured the adorable couple donning pieces from the luxury brand.  

"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values," the brand's executive Alexandre Arnault said in a statement. 

"We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

