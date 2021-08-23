Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her brother Siddharth celebrated the Raksha Bandhan together in London after five years.

The Sky Is Pink actor, who is stationed in London since last year for her upcoming project, took to Instagram and shared adorable photos from the celebrations.

She wrote in the caption of the pictures “First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka went on to say “Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too - Love, Mimi.”

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen tying a rakhi on Siddharth's wrist.



Their mother, Dr Madhu Chopra can also be seen in the third photo of the series.