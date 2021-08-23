 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Tom Cruises love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Tom Cruise has made his love for a certain Pakistani and Indian dish very apparent during his latest outing at an Indian restaurant.

The Mission Impossible actor paid a visit to UK-based Indian restaurant Asha’s, which is owned by singer Asha Bhosle, and apparently like one dish so much that he ordered a second round.

Taking to Instagram, the eatery shared a snap and revealed that the actor was so fond of their chicken tikka that he ordered it again as soon as he was done. 

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome @tomcruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening," the post began. 

"Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment,

"We are very proud that Tom Cruise has joined the ever-growing list of celebrities such as The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran that have dined at our award-winning restaurants."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak

Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak
Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet

Meghan Markle planning to ‘alter’ engagement ring for Lilibet
Sources reveal every change made to Kate Middleton sapphire engagement ring

Sources reveal every change made to Kate Middleton sapphire engagement ring
Prince Harry to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationships with royals

Prince Harry to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationships with royals
BTS' Jungkook featured in Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook

BTS' Jungkook featured in Beyoncé's Virgo Season Yearbook
Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in a day: Fringe theatre goes global

Adelaide to Hollywood via Edinburgh in a day: Fringe theatre goes global
Marvel, Sony scramble after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaks online

Marvel, Sony scramble after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaks online
Beyoncé, JAY-Z's 'modern love story' put on display in Tiffany & Co. campaign

Beyoncé, JAY-Z's 'modern love story' put on display in Tiffany & Co. campaign
Chrissy Teigen gets real about coping with baby Jack's loss: 'I'm slightly down lately'

Chrissy Teigen gets real about coping with baby Jack's loss: 'I'm slightly down lately'
Jennifer Lopez distraught with Alex Rodriguez, wants him to move on

Jennifer Lopez distraught with Alex Rodriguez, wants him to move on

‘The Crown’ 5: New photos show Johnny Lee Miller and Dominic West in character

‘The Crown’ 5: New photos show Johnny Lee Miller and Dominic West in character

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' collects $125 million in online revenue

Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' collects $125 million in online revenue

Latest

view all