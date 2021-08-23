Elizabeth Olsen addresses views on Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen recently weighed in on the lawsuit Scarlett Johansson has filed against Disney.

Olsen began the conversation with Vanity Fair by admitting, “I think she's so tough and literally when I read that I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett.'”

“I'm worried about a bunch of things. Not worried on Scarlett's behalf. But I'm worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters. That was already a thing pre-COVID.”

During the course of her interview she also addressed the struggle indie artists face when attempting to get their movies on the big screen.

“I would like to see art films and art house theaters. And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theaters alive. And I don't know how financially that works for these theaters.”

“I do hope that there's some sort of solution that the larger companies are coming together to keep, at least in L.A. this is going to happen.”

“But I do think it's going to be how it kind of used to be when studios owned theaters. And I have a feeling that we might go back to that being the only way to keep them alive with such expensive real estate.”

She however, refused to comment on the monetary compensation side of it all, since, “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that's just, that's just all contracts. So it's either in the contract or it's not.”