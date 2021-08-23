 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college

Candace Cameron Bure recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the emotions she felt over not being able to drop her son off at college because of covid-19 protocols.

The star got candid about her emotions over on Instagram Stories and was quoted saying, “So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college.”

“And I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone.”

