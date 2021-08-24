‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack

Barry Keoghan was immediately rushed to the Galway University Hospital where he received treatment

Actor Barry Keoghan was rushed to the hospital after sustaining serious facial injuries following an alleged assault in Ireland last weekend.

According to a report by Irish new portal Sunday World, the Eternals star, 28, was found with “serious facial injuries” outside the G Hotel in Galway early in the morning on Sunday, after a suspected attack.

He was immediately rushed to the Galway University Hospital where he received treatment and was later discharged.

A spokesperson for the Irish police, called Gardaí, spoke to Sunday World and said: "Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after 3:30 am.”

"An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made,” they added.

Keoghan is known best for his roles in Marvel’s Eternals, Dunkirk, The Green Knight and TV series Chernobyl.