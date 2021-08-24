 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Sources revealed how Gigi and Bella Hadid feel about their brother’s romance with Dua Lipa
Sources revealed how Gigi and Bella Hadid feel about their brother’s romance with Dua Lipa

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid are big fans of their brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa.

Sources spoke to HollywoodLife about how the Hadid sisters feel about their brother’s growing romance with the British singer.

“Bella [Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] absolutely adore Dua and they are so happy that Anwar has found such an amazing woman,” said the source.

“They think Anwar has been happier than ever since he began dating Dua. She’s such a positive energy, it’s hard not to love her,” they went on to say.

The grapevine also said that Gigi and Bella “love to hang out” with the Levitating singer. “They were friends with Dua before she began dating Anwar so they have a genuine friendship outside of their brother’s relationship with her,” said the source.

“She absolutely has the Hadid family’s blessing. Gigi and Bella really do look at her as a sister; she fits right in,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident
Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap

Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap
Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially

Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially
Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout

Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout
Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world

Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world
Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon
Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how
Prince Philip ‘had no desire’ of living a long life: ‘Can’t imagine anything worse’

Prince Philip ‘had no desire’ of living a long life: ‘Can’t imagine anything worse’

‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack

‘Eternals’ actor Barry Keoghan sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ after suspected attack
Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

Tension between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West subsides amid divorce proceedings

Latest

view all