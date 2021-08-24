Pak vs WI: 'Taking a fifer in Test is a proud feeling,' Shaheen Afridi says

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi speaks during a video at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 24, 2021. — Twitter

Shaheen especially thanks bowlers who helped him get WI batmen under pressure.

Shaheen Afridi took a career-best 6 for 51 that helped Pakistan get on top of West Indies in 2nd Test.

"Hassan, Faheem, Abbas — all of us help each other," the pacer says.

Taking a fifer during a Test match is a "proud" feeling, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said Tuesday, after he took a career-best 6 for 51 that helped Pakistan bowl West Indies out for 150 in the first innings.

"It's also a special feeling," he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), where the pacer reflected on his career-best 6-51 in the second Test at Sabina Park.

Afridi thanked Allah for Pakistan's performance, as he hoped the Men In Green could quickly get wickets of the West Indies batsmen when the game resumes.

The pacer lauded the entire team for supporting him, and especially the bowlers who had helped him get the West Indies batsmen under pressure.

"Hassan, Faheem, Abbas — all of us helped each other," he added.

Thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s career-best figures, Pakistan moved close to winning the second Test after setting West Indies 329 to win as the visitors chase a series-levelling victory at Sabina Park.

West Indies will start Tuesday’s final day at 49 for one, 280 runs away from the target as Pakistan bid to square the series after losing a thriller by one wicket in the first Test at the same venue.

A fourth day’s play almost completely dominated by the visitors saw Shaheen Shah Afridi claim Test-best innings figures of six for 51 as the West Indies were routed for 150 in the first innings just after the lunch interval.