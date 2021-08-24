 
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson exchange hug, spark dating rumours

Despite Tristan Thompson’s string of cheating allegations, Khloe Kardashian seemed unfazed as they were spotted together recently.

The Good American founder and the NBA star fueled dating rumours when they were having a family outing with their three-year-old daughter True.

The duo seemed to put on a united front when they were heading together to their daughter’s dance recital in Calabasas.

It didn't end there as they even shared a side hug when Khloe departed, indicating that a potential reunion may be on the horizon.

This comes as a surprise as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly refused to bring Tristan back into her life due to multiple cheating allegation that have surfaced. 

Take a look:

 
