Nick Jonas recounts bizarre encounter with UFOs

Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas is the latest celebrity to have shared his story on witnessing a UFO.

The singer, in an interview with The Morning, shared his encounter with the unknown which left him thinking if he “lost his mind”.

According to him, the alien experience happened when he was a teen.

He was also in the company with a friend who too saw the same thing leading the singer to believe that what he witnessed was indeed true.

Speaking about the experience the Jumanji star said: "This was probably eight years ago. I was in my backyard in L.A., and I looked up at the sky and [saw] three flying saucers … I looked at my friend and said, ‘Are you seeing this or am I losing my mind?'"

Since then he admitted to being "obsessed with UFO stuff in general". 

