Kendall Jenner sets pulses racing with latest photoshoot on a yacht

Kendall Jenner stunned fans and followers with her latest photoshoot which is really a thing of beauty, looking gorgeous in neon gown.

The 25-year-old supermodel shared more thirst trap content for the general public. She is seen enjoying scenic view during the shoot on a yacht.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kendall posted three shots of her hanging on her yacht in a greenish yellow gown. She captioned: 'Beautiful'.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star gave fans major style envy as she flaunted her natural beauty in the recent styling session.



In one of the snaps, Kendall is seen laying out on the pillows with a jaw-dropping view of the cliffs beside her.

The highly paid fashionista looked truly at ease in front of the camera, beaming with joy as she soaked in the sunrays.

Previously, Kendall Jenner showcased her toned body as she decided to skip wearing much clothing and let a rectangular suede bag cover her chest.



Kendall Jenner is making the most of her holiday with boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, in Sardinia. The love birds opted to take their romance overseas and seem to have been inseparable lately.