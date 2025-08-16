Sean 'Diddy' Combs eyeing law degree after narrowly dodging prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to become lawyer: Source

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, is now setting his sights on law school after narrowly avoiding prison.

Per Radar Online, the 55-year-old music mogul has become interested in law after narrowly escaping the serious charges in his recent trial.

An insider told the outlet, "He thinks he's got a legal mind. He's convinced that his strategy is what helped dismantle the case."

Now Diddy wants to leave the studio for the courtroom and is looking for law school and a diploma programme, but his representative has denied such reports.

"He wants the degree, the title – and the power that comes with it,” another source claimed.

"Diddy doesn't just want to beat the system. He wants to own it,” they stated.

Notably, this revelation came after the Last Night crooner had been freed from facing most of a s*xual assault lawsuit from Sara Rivers, who said Diddy groped her when she was a contestant on Making the Band 2.

It is pertinent to mention that Rivers filed her complaint earlier this year when he was under heavy legal scrutiny.