Selena Gomez clears the air about her earlier Disney Channel comments

American singer Selena Gomez has stepped forth to clear the air about her earlier comments on Disney Channel.



While giving a joint interview with Steve Martin for RadioTimes.com, the 29-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place actor clarified that her earlier comments about ‘signing away’ her life to Disney were misinterpreted.

"I was looking for another show to do,” she said, while speaking about her new show Only Murders in the Building by Hulu, which is also owned by The Walt Disney Company.

"And by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way,” said Gomez.

Earlier, during the TCA Summer 2021 Tour, Gomez had said: "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing.”

Martin jumped in to defend Gomez as well, saying: "I have to jump in because I was there when Selena said that [at the TCA] and it was said in the most light-hearted, funny, jokey way.”

"Sometimes they'll say she was joking and sometimes they have it as an ominous headline—but it was completely just all in fun. I've signed my life away to Marty Short, you think I like that?" he quipped.

“I have to say, I'm very lucky... As a female in my position, I was taken care of and I've only had lovely experiences, so I'm grateful for that,” Gomez added.