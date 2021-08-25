Prince Harry and Prince William making progress in healing rift: Omid Scobie

Prince William and Prince Harry are making progress in their relationship as the resentment has reportedly started to ‘dissipate.’



According to royal author Omid Scobie, the two brothers have finally put their feud behind them, reigniting hope that the two can let bygones be bygones and heal their relationship.

"Updating the book, I did get to speak to sources who had spoken to us throughout the journey about those family relations and unfortunately, because of the little amount of time the Sussexes have really been able to spend here in the UK,” said Scobie in an appearance made on Good Morning America.

“Meghan hasn't returned since they stepped away - very little progress has been made when it comes to improving those relations with Prince Charles and of course, Prince William,” he said.

"We know between the brothers are keeping it cordial at the moment, that door is still open, it's not shut but there hasn't been much progress there,” he continued.

"I think time still needs to do its job on that front but there's a respect on both sides. When I spoke to Kensington Palace sources recently, close to the Cambridges, they said that they understand that the Sussexes are doing their own thing now and I think that sort of resentment we saw in the past or heard about from sources, has kind of started to dissipate and that leaves a platform to hopefully improve those relationships moving forward,” he added.