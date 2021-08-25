 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Prince Harry, William seemed 'worlds apart' on Diana's statue unveiling

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

 Diana's statue unveiling gave the brothers 'great opportunity' to show emotions together

Prince Harry and William are oceans apart from each other, amid their bitter fallout. 

The fact that the two princes said they are on different pages has made harder for them to come together.

According to Neil Wilkie, relationship expert and psychotherapist, Harry and William may not set their differences aside just yet.

He explained the unveiling of their mother’s statue was a “great opportunity” for them to show emotions together.

“It’s a fascinating situation and the fact it’s all happening in the glare of the media spotlight makes it very hard for them to make any move.

“What I’m seeing is that positions are getting hardened as time goes on, it’s harder for them to achieve reconciliation," he said.

Wilkie noted the two seemed world’s apart emotionally while unveiling Diana's memorial.

“This was a time for them both to shed a tear and comfort each other, but they didn’t do that. And the video I watched of the ceremony just showed two men only feet apart but 1000 miles apart emotionally," he concluded.

