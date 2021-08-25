 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's Netflix collaboration 'unlikely': report

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix collaboration has recently got called out for trying to run an ‘unlikely’ project.

This claim has been made by royal author Stewart Pearce and during his interview with Us Weekly correspondent Joe Drake he admitted that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Netflix collaboration is “I think stretching the imagination.”

“What’s happening is we are seeing they both have very clearly defined roles, they do not correspond. Now what I mean by that I don’t mean as women within the family. I don’t mean as the wives of these two extraordinary princes.”

“I’m talking about the statement they are making individually as women, but Kate has her own specific role, which is very different from the way Meghan has her own specific role, that’s what I said with it.”

