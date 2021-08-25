 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Prince Harry 'damaged monarchy' more than Edward VIII's abdication

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Prince Harry has officially been called out for having inflicted more damage on the royal family than Edward VIII did with his abdication.

This clam has been made by royal expert Robert Jobson and during his interview with Us Weekly he was quoted saying, “I think Harry actually has probably done more damage.”

"He's up there in terms of the modern world of the damage that's been created, he's up there with the abdication.”

"In terms of the feedback we've been getting, the damage of the institution, and the potential, we haven't even seen it all yet. We've got the book coming out, the same year that his grandmother is celebrating 70 years on the throne.”

