Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost overjoyed after welcoming baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are obsessed with their little baby boy.

The couple, who tied the know last October, and recently welcomed their child Cosmo have been basking in the joy of parenting, sources told People.

"They are very private but elated over the baby," a source told the outlet.

"They are both so happy and madly in love with the baby."

"They wanted this child who will fit right into their lives since they already have her daughter," the source spoke of the couple's daughter Rose Dorothy.

"They are an awesome couple, both talented, smart and clever. They will be the best parents."

"Colin is considerate and helpful in everyday life so adding one more to the mix should be fine," the source adds.

"The baby is the best thing ever for both of them."