Falak Shabir rescues wife Sarah Khan from goons in new track 'Lagay Pyari'

Pakistani singer Falak Shabbir has sent waves amongst fans after yet another collaboration with wife Sarah Khan.

The Raqs-e-Bismil actor and Falak took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of Lagay Pyari.

Sharing the poster, Sarah Khan said "#LAGAYPYARI IS OUT NOW!"





The Akhiyan singer also shared the same poster and announced its release







The music video has won the hearts of fans on social media shortly after its release.

The video has amassed thousands of views within no time.

Falak's new song comes after a month of releasing music video Zindagi to celebrate first wedding anniversary with Sarah Khan.






