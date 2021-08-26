Emma Roberts touches upon embracing inner confidence amidst rising negativity

Emma Roberts touched upon her newly-launched campaign partnership with Express

American actor Emma Roberts is sharing secrets about how she embraced her inner confidence.

While in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the Wild Child star touched upon her newly-launched campaign partnership with Express, called 30 Seconds to Confidence.

"I feel like [embodying confidence] is so important, especially now, where we live our lives so much online—to see things that make you feel good and to be able to express things that make you feel good," she said.

"I just love that [this campaign] is encouraging people to not only share what makes them feel confident with clothing, but also what makes them feel confident in everyday life,” she continued.

"I feel like anything on social media that can be positive and lifting other people up, and, like, encouraging confidence and happiness, is really important, because the Internet can be such a dark place at times," she went on to say.

"We've been in a world where there's been lots of bad news in the last year and a half, so to spread something that's light and fun, and makes people feel good about themselves, is especially important right now,” she added.