Letitia Wright hospitalised after accident on set of ‘Black Panther’

Letitia Wright received minor injuries during a stunt scene for the film 'Black Panther'

American actor Letitia Wright was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after an accident on the set of Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A spokesperson for Marvel Studios issued a statement detailing the incident, claiming the actor received minor injuries during a stunt scene for the film.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” they said to Deadline.

“She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” added the Marvel rep.

It was revealed by insiders cited by Deadline that the accident occurred during the use of a stunt rig.

Sources also told the portal that since the injuries sustained by the actor were minor, they are unlikely to disrupt the filming schedule.

Wright is returning in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther sequel as Shuri. The film will be released on July 8, 2022.