Daniel Radcliffe opens up about coping up with 'child stardom'

Daniel Radcliffe reveals if he would encourage his son to pursue acting

Daniel Radcliffe, globally acclaimed as Harry Potter, has opened up about how he mentally dealt with stardom at a very early age.

The British actor rose to fame after starring in the fantasy drama film series based on J.K. Rowling’s books.

He spent a major chunk of his career working alongside Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

In a recent interview, Daniel was asked how he coped up with the child stardom and would he encourage his son to be an actor.

He told WSF Magazine, “People often talk about me, Rupert [Grint] and Emma [Watson] and the Harry Potter kids in general as being a good example of, ‘See, it can all be fine,’ and yes it can be, but we all worked really hard on ourselves to make it fine.”

The Now You See Me actor revealed that he would not want his two-year-old son to turn to acting.

Radcliffe stated, “I honestly wouldn’t want my son to act or to become famous. The thing for me that was the biggest difference-maker was I loved being on set.”

The 36-year-old emphasized how tricky acting can be. For him, he grew up on the sets of Harry Potter in the UK where they had the same crew for almost 10 years, surrounded by a group of people that really cared.

Daniel, therefore, believes that not everyone can get this lucky every time and probably this is the reason he would not want his 2-year-old son to act.