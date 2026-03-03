Alan Cumming speaks out after BAFTA Awards controversy

BAFTA host Alan Cumming spoke out after the 2026 Film Awards were overshadowed by controversy.

He took to Instagram to post a note regarding the controversy.

Cumming called the night a “trauma-triggering s---show” in a candid post.

Cumming, who presided over the ceremony, said what should have been a celebration of creativity, diversity, and inclusion instead became a painful experience for many.

His remarks came after John Davidson, a Tourette’s advocate, shouted a racial slur directed at presenters Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan.

In his post, Cumming criticized both the BBC and BAFTA organizers for their handling of the incident.

He condemned the decision to broadcast the slur on a delayed feed, saying it amplified harm rather than protecting viewers.

He also accused officials of failing to support those affected in the aftermath.

“We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech,” Cumming wrote. “Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night's events.".

“Words matter… All trauma must be recognised and honoured.”

The actor also expressed solidarity with the Tourette’s community, acknowledging that the incident had reignited stigma and misunderstanding.

“I am so sorry the community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition,” he added.