Reese Witherspoon dances in celebration of her kids returning to school

Reese Witherspoon recently showed off her excitement over having the house to herself, finally, with her children all back in school with a dance session.

The star shared a video of her excitement to Instagram and left fans in fits over laughter over her excitement.

The post also included a caption that read, “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…”



Witherspoon had on a mustard yellow sweatshirt set, had a coffee mug in hand, and continued to dance right next to a large and decadent funfetti cake that highlighted the kitchen island.

