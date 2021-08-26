 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Meghan, Harry briefly decided to name royal who commented on Archie's skin colour

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

The unaddressed race allegations have threatened the royal family’s reputation around the globe
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to disclose the name of the royal who raised concerns over Archie's skin colour, before choosing not to share the detail. 

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said the couple considered “sharing this detail” in their explosive tell-all.

However, they later decided if they reveal the name it would be too damaging to the royal.

In their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan alleged a royal raised made a racist comment about Archie.

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked,” Harry shared.

He later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip.

Scobie and Durand said the unaddressed race allegations have threatened the royal family’s reputation around the globe.

A Buckingham Palace staffer told them, “There is a feeling that if it’s ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that never happens?”

The source said although the Sussexes have not been in contact with the royal family much, over the Oprah interview, “it will force people to talk in order for the healing to begin,” although the source admitted that “it will take time to get past the hurt.”

