Thursday Aug 26 2021
Meghan Markle ‘left liberated’ after Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle is feeling ‘completely liberated’ after the Oprah Winfrey interview.

This claim has been brought forward in an updated version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography.

According to its co-writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand the royal felt ‘at peace’ after sitting for her interview.

In an extract of the upcoming biography obtained by The Independent, “All the things she had kept to herself or been too afraid to say [as a working member of the Royal Family] she felt safe to finally share. It was liberating.”

