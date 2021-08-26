Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity plummets in UK: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have polled worse in Britain than Prince Charles after his affair with Camilla led to a divorce from Princess Diana, according tn opinion poll.

News Week reported that the couple crashed further in UK opinion polling since their royal exit than Prince Charles at the time of his divorce from Princess Diana.



It said Harry has dropped 50 points in his UK approval rating compared to the 81 percent he enjoyed when his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced in November 2017.

Commenting on the report TV presenter Colin Brazier said "Plummeting popularity in Britain is the price you pay for love …….of skin-deep American celebrity culture, Californian psycho-babble, toxic rolling book deals and Hollywood ‘friends’ who won’t be there for you when the wheel of fame turns half a screw."

Royal biographer Angela Levin said "Moaning endlessly along with self pity when you live in a home with 16 bathrooms isn't going to make you popular.



