Shahid Afridi advises girls to live life according to principles of Islam

Shahid Afridi. File photo

NAWABSHAH: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has advised girls to live their lives according to the principles of Islam.

This was said by the swashbuckling all-rounder as he visited the Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College in Nawabshah Wednesday. Afridi was invited to visit the college by its principal Brigadier (Retd) Dr Muhammad Amin, according to a local news agency.

Afridi was accompanied by members of the Tableeghi Jamaat as well during his trip to the college.

During his visit to the college, Afridi lectured the female cadets on women's rights in Islam and urged them to adopt Islamic principles in life. He spoke at length about his life as a cricketer and then how he turned towards preaching religion.

He urged female cadets to study hard but also partake in sports at the same time. "Focus on your studies, social media and mobile phones are time wasting tools," he said.

Speaking about his life as a cricketer, Afridi said at one point during his career, he thought about leaving the sport as certain captains wanted to end his career.

"However, I got a lot of help from Islam and Tableegh," he said.

While sharing his thoughts on the appointment of the new PCB chief, Afridi said he expected Ramiz Raja to lead Pakistan cricket in a positive direction.

Ramiz Raja accepts PCB chairman post

A day earlier, Geo News reported that Ramiz Raja has accepted the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman.

"The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence," Ramiz Raja was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Cricbuzz reported that the decision was made on Thursday. Three days earlier, he had told the website, after meeting the prime minister, "I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call."

Speaking to Geo News, Raja said he had been informed of becoming the new chairman of the board through a communique from the PM's Office.

"After being elected — as the new chairman — by the board of governors, I will address a press conference," he had and disclosed that he had many plans for the PCB.